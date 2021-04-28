Cribstone Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 3.5% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.08. The stock had a trading volume of 178,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,191,637. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.03. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.04 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.