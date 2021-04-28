Cribstone Capital Management LLC Sells 160 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 303,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,730,000 after purchasing an additional 56,136 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.96. 79,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,360,245. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.27. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $45.49 and a 52-week high of $70.25.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

