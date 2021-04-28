Cribstone Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $1,585,718,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $846,944,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,721,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,849,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $316,298,000.

Get Airbnb alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.10.

ABNB stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $178.62. 24,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,513,912. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.32. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $859.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.79 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.