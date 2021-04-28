Critical Comparison: Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) & Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) and Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Life Storage and Redwood Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Life Storage $574.74 million 12.50 $258.70 million $5.62 16.73 Redwood Trust $622.00 million 1.93 $169.18 million $1.58 6.77

Life Storage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Redwood Trust. Redwood Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Life Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Life Storage and Redwood Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Life Storage 0 1 5 0 2.83 Redwood Trust 0 1 5 1 3.00

Life Storage currently has a consensus price target of $88.86, suggesting a potential downside of 5.48%. Redwood Trust has a consensus price target of $10.79, suggesting a potential upside of 0.80%. Given Redwood Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Redwood Trust is more favorable than Life Storage.

Profitability

This table compares Life Storage and Redwood Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Life Storage 25.67% 7.09% 3.49% Redwood Trust -91.29% 3.26% 0.29%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.8% of Life Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.7% of Redwood Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Life Storage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Redwood Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Life Storage has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Redwood Trust has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Life Storage pays an annual dividend of $2.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Redwood Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Life Storage pays out 52.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Redwood Trust pays out 40.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Redwood Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Redwood Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Redwood Trust beats Life Storage on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to approximately 500,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio. This segment also offers derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Business Purpose Lending segment operates a platform that originates and acquires business purpose loans, such as single-family rental and bridge loans for subsequent securitization or transfer into its investment portfolio. The Third-Party Investments segment invests in residential mortgage-backed securities issued by third parties, as well as in K-Series multifamily loan securitizations and SLST reperforming loan securitizations. This segment also offers servicer advance, and other residential and multifamily credit investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Redwood Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, California.

