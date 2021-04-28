Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Issues Earnings Results

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Crocs stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.66. 76,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $19.98 and a fifty-two week high of $101.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,767.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,307 shares in the company, valued at $75,312,617.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,016 shares of company stock worth $4,942,725. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Crocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.40.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

