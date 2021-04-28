Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) PT Raised to $135.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.01% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CROX. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, OTR Global initiated coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Crocs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $97.82 on Wednesday. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $19.98 and a fifty-two week high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.16.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Crocs will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $3,214,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,312,617.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,116 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,767.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,016 shares of company stock worth $4,942,725 over the last three months. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,000,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $645,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $875,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Crocs by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

