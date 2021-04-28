Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $215.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.74 million. On average, analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CCRN stock opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $501.55 million, a P/E ratio of -25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

