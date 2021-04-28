CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NASDAQ:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report issued on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CFB. Zacks Investment Research cut CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist increased their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $750.41 million, a P/E ratio of 207.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average is $11.83.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $45.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 128.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 172,859 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 192.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 30,491 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 44.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Jana Merfen acquired 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $277,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,523.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $337,900. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.