Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 90 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WD-40 by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,072,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $550,696,000 after acquiring an additional 58,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,533,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in WD-40 by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 85,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,840,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in WD-40 by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,078,000 after acquiring an additional 24,720 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $252.42 on Wednesday. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $165.91 and a 1-year high of $333.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $288.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.37 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $111.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

