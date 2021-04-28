Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,598 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AAON were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in AAON by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 30,630 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter valued at $463,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AAON by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 44,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of AAON by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $68.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.89. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $81.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). AAON had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. AAON’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti began coverage on shares of AAON in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other AAON news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,146,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 986 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $73,141.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,939.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,055 shares of company stock worth $3,676,398. Corporate insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

