Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $506,000 Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $69.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.28.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALK. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $59,840.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,244.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,221 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,887. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

