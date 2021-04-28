Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $551,000 Stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 51.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Life Storage by 615.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after buying an additional 54,368 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 189.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 14,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

LSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.33 to $93.33 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

LSI stock opened at $94.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $95.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.47). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $166.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 52.67%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

