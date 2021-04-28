Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,118 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 175,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Banco de Chile by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 35,087 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Banco de Chile by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BCH opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52. Banco de Chile has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $25.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.80.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $610.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.30 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 13.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.3844 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This is an increase from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 23.72%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCH. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Banco de Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Wholesale Banking; Treasury and Money Market Operations; and Subsidiaries. The Retail Banking segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines and mortgage loans.

