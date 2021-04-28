Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 3,560 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Wipro by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 63,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 917.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 174,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 157,240 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 174,320 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at $584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

WIT stock opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Wipro Limited has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.72%. On average, analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides IT and IT-enabled services which include IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, BPO services, cloud, mobility and analytics services, research and development and hardware and software design.

