Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,560 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cameco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,145,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,953,000 after buying an additional 149,500 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Cameco by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,769,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,850,000 after buying an additional 1,330,639 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,961,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,485,000 after acquiring an additional 256,268 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,709,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,408,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,676,000 after acquiring an additional 137,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cameco from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $19.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,676,000.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was down 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.