Cryoport Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 1,245 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,211% compared to the average daily volume of 95 call options.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $56.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.13. Cryoport has a one year low of $17.38 and a one year high of $84.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cryoport will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $734,938.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,754.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $282,171.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,171.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,003 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 655.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CYRX. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

