Crypton Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (CRP)

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Crypton has a market cap of $554,693.53 and $81.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crypton has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One Crypton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crypton alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00061360 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00065129 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00020605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.49 or 0.00273967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypton Coin Profile

Crypton is a coin. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 3,694,020 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypton’s official website is u.is.

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Crypton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.