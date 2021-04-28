CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) CAO Sells $3,128,202.00 in Stock

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total value of $3,128,202.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,322,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CSX stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.50. 4,250,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,851,777. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $103.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSX. Vertical Research started coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $593,993,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 27,865.4% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,820,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,968,000 after buying an additional 2,810,503 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 521.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,299,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,672,000 after buying an additional 1,929,160 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,749,000 after buying an additional 1,251,547 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.