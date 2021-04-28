CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 414.5% from the March 31st total of 334,300 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. CTI BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $4.13. The company has a market cap of $234.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Equities analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 2,000,000 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the third quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CTI BioPharma by 804,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 24,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.