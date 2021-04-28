CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $59.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CTO Realty Growth Inc. is a real estate company, which owns income properties. CTO Realty Growth Inc., formerly known as Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co., is based in DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. “

NYSEAMERICAN:CTO opened at $52.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.51. The company has a market capitalization of $313.74 million, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. CTO Realty Growth has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $56.90.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $18.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $16.36 by $1.70. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 181.83%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

