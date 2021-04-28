CUDOS (CUDOS) Price Reaches $0.0454 on Top Exchanges

CUDOS (CURRENCY:CUDOS) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. CUDOS has a total market cap of $29.95 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUDOS coin can currently be bought for $0.0454 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CUDOS has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00065527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00020201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $475.00 or 0.00869487 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00065285 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00097157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,427.82 or 0.08105091 BTC.

CUDOS Coin Profile

CUDOS (CUDOS) is a coin. It launched on January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,258,838 coins. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_.

According to CryptoCompare, “​​​​​​​​CUDOS is a decentralised compute network that cn provide multiple blockchain ecosystems with the following benefits: – Trusted layer 2 validator network built on the Tendermint protocol- EVM and Wasm compatibility, in order for smart contracts to be deployed on CUDOS using Solidity or next-generation languages so long as they compile to WebAssembly. I.e. Golang, Rust, Java etc.- Cross-chain or Horizontal interoperability thanks to the network’s Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC) integration, which allows for Cudos Network smart contracts to run on multiple networks.- 10x lower transaction and gas costs compared to those on PoW networks- A massively scalable network to facilitate more sophisticated smart contract operations- Higher performance with anywhere between 200 to 500 Peak TPS on the network- Access to a globally distributed layer 3 network of secure cloud, and compute, resources- Turing complete solutions for non-turing complete Layer 1 blockchain networksCUDOS aims to tackle the Blockchain scalability issue by providing a highly scalable layer 2 and 3 solution, connecting both onchain and offchain consumers to the network via smart contracts and APIs.The CUDOS token serves the following clear purposes: Network governance and operations, a staking mechanism for receiving blockchain and cloud workloads and as a medium of exchange (MoE).There is a maximum supply of 10 billion CUDOS tokens released over a 10 year period (starting from the 11th January 2021).”

Buying and Selling CUDOS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUDOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUDOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

