CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.47

Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.47 and last traded at $49.74, with a volume of 2655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.12.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.37 and a 200-day moving average of $20.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.84.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.24. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CVR Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,455,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,430 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.31% of CVR Partners worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

