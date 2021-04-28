CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will announce earnings of $1.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80. CVS Health reported earnings of $1.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.41 to $7.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.68 to $8.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

CVS opened at $75.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $77.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Insiders have sold a total of 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,912,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 259.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $251,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,101 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in CVS Health by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,912 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $221,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,493 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 341.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,166,106 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $79,645,000 after purchasing an additional 901,845 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

