CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at Barclays

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CONE. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an in-line rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $73.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.90.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 8.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 39.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 16,405 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 31.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 6.0% during the first quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter valued at about $1,434,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

