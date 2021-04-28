CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CONE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an in-line rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CONE opened at $73.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.90. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -281.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.