CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities decreased their price target on CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $73.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.90. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $86.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -281.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 185,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,597,000 after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 26,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 347.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 26,710 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 163,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 61,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.