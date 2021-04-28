Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Sandford D. Smith Sells 9,739 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Sandford D. Smith sold 9,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $270,354.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sandford D. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

On Friday, April 23rd, Sandford D. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $132,500.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Sandford D. Smith sold 10,714 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $270,314.22.

On Friday, April 9th, Sandford D. Smith sold 27,582 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $660,037.26.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.22. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $6.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.