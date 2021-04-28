Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) to post $11.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.96 million and the lowest is $9.32 million. Cytosorbents reported sales of $8.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year sales of $50.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $69.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $67.22 million, with estimates ranging from $52.33 million to $103.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cytosorbents.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on Cytosorbents from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSO. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter valued at $1,594,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the third quarter valued at about $1,029,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,762,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,016,000 after purchasing an additional 68,756 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,495. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cytosorbents has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.98.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

