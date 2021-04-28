DA Davidson Comments on Regions Financial Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a report released on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RF. Barclays increased their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.61.

Regions Financial stock opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Regions Financial has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $22.61. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Regions Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 519,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 178,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $225,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $29,000. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,863.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

