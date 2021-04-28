DA Davidson Downgrades Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) to Neutral

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) was downgraded by stock analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $176.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $160.00. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.18% from the company’s previous close.

PFPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.47.

NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $172.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.63 and a beta of 1.25. Proofpoint has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $174.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.52.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Proofpoint will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,484.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $644,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,025,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117 over the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 126.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 26,161 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the third quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 27.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after buying an additional 18,423 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the third quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

