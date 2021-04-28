DA Davidson Weighs in on Central Valley Community Bancorp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report released on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

CVCY opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $21.35. The firm has a market cap of $241.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average is $16.39.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 22.74%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $39,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,205 shares in the company, valued at $535,122.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 286.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.23% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

