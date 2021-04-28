Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a growth of 618.9% from the March 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:DKILY traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,650,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,999. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $24.06. The company has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average of $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

