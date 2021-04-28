Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €88.00 by Independent Research

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €88.00 ($103.53) target price by Independent Research in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €80.56 ($94.78).

ETR DAI opened at €74.61 ($87.78) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.03. Daimler has a 52-week low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a 52-week high of €77.99 ($91.75). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €74.00 and a 200 day moving average price of €61.40.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

