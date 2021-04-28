Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DDAIF. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Daimler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

DDAIF opened at $90.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.57. Daimler has a 52 week low of $28.42 and a 52 week high of $93.42. The company has a market capitalization of $96.40 billion, a PE ratio of 530.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $1.16. Daimler had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Daimler will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

