Dana (NYSE:DAN) Announces Earnings Results

Dana (NYSE:DAN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Dana updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.100-2.600 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.10-2.60 EPS.

NYSE DAN traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $27.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,168. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -554.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.78. Dana has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DAN shares. Bank of America lowered Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

