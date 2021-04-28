Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.147-1.196 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.41 billion.Dassault Systèmes also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.173-5.222 EPS.

Shares of DASTY stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $236.50. The company had a trading volume of 39,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,683. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.05 and its 200 day moving average is $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Dassault Systèmes has a fifty-two week low of $140.27 and a fifty-two week high of $237.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a PE ratio of 118.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DASTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Societe Generale raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $256.00.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.