Data I/O (DAIO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.94 million for the quarter. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 13.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%.

Shares of DAIO opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.30. Data I/O has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.74.

In other Data I/O news, President Anthony Ambrose sold 26,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $149,625.16. 15.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

