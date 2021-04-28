David A. Morken Sells 2,562 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) CEO David A. Morken sold 2,562 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total value of $350,763.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,764.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $135.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.65. Bandwidth Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.12 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -125.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $113.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.61 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BAND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 3,938.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,506,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

