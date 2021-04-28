Dego Finance (DEGO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $127.98 Million

Dego Finance (CURRENCY:DEGO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Dego Finance has a total market capitalization of $138.21 million and approximately $127.98 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dego Finance has traded 35.5% higher against the dollar. One Dego Finance coin can now be bought for about $16.06 or 0.00029345 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00065716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00020031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.68 or 0.00865688 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00065889 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00096309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,493.01 or 0.08211291 BTC.

Dego Finance Coin Profile

Dego Finance is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. The official website for Dego Finance is dego.finance. Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DEGO adopts a modular combination design concept. Modularity refers to the combination of various elements of the product to form a subsystem with specific functions. We combine this subsystem as a universal module with other modules to create a new system with multiple functions and performance. In short words, each product can be regarded as a module. After a combination of different modules, a new product comes out, thereby achieving the effect of 1+1>2. LEGO bricks are the best example and inspiration for those modules. Every brick is plain and ordinary, but it generates endless possibilities when putting together. DEGO equals to LEGO in the DeFi world. Each DeFi protocol as a brick, It could be the stable coin(DAI), flash Loans(Aave, Compound), DEX exchanges(Uniswap and Balancer), derivatives( Synthetix), insurances (Nexus Mutual). Around these underlying protocols, we will build a new dapp to enhance the value of the DeFi, create diversified investment portfolios and generate substantial financial returns for users, and become the entrance to the future of financial services. “

Buying and Selling Dego Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dego Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dego Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dego Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

