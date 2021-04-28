Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $113.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $113.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CSX presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.70.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX stock opened at $101.92 on Tuesday. CSX has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $103.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. CSX’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total value of $3,743,950.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,321.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $1,771,973.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,408,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 14,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.