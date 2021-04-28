Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $119.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.69.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $118.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $56.52 and a 12 month high of $121.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.80.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $338.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

