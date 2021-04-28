DexCom (DXCM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. DexCom has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.41 million. On average, analysts expect DexCom to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $421.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $372.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.47. DexCom has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $456.23. The firm has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

In other DexCom news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.83, for a total transaction of $207,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 12,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.17, for a total value of $4,715,023.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,660 shares of company stock worth $17,396,809. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.00.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

