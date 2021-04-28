DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sells $207,915.00 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.83, for a total transaction of $207,915.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Patrick Michael Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.79, for a total transaction of $198,395.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total transaction of $179,850.00.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $421.70 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.26, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.41 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 53.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

