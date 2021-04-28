dHedge DAO (DHT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.31 Million

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. In the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be bought for $2.84 or 0.00005177 BTC on popular exchanges. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $28.48 million and approximately $4.31 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00065774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00020035 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $474.17 or 0.00864780 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00065676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00096176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,506.72 or 0.08219325 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,034,409 coins. The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge.

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

