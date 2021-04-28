DHI Group (DHX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $33.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect DHI Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DHX opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. DHI Group has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53.

DHI Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DHX shares. TheStreet upgraded DHI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

