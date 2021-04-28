Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $455 million-$465 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $497.72 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DMS. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NYSE:DMS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.79. The stock had a trading volume of 415 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,634. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45. Digital Media Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $15.27.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $102.63 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Lion Capital (Guernsey) Bridge sold 5,624,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $53,374,436.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile

Digital Media Solutions, Inc provides technology and digital performance technology solutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career.

