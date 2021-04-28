Digital Realty Trust (DLR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Digital Realty Trust to post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 6.40-6.50 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, analysts expect Digital Realty Trust to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $147.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,281.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,333,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,930 shares of company stock worth $7,488,629 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.35.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

