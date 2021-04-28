Digix Gold Token Market Capitalization Tops $3.90 Million (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Digix Gold Token coin can currently be bought for about $52.16 or 0.00095688 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. Digix Gold Token has a market capitalization of $3.90 million and approximately $9,660.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digix Gold Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00065263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00020061 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.77 or 0.00872872 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00065467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00097000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,354.20 or 0.07988507 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Coin Profile

Digix Gold Token is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,719 coins. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Digix Gold Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digix Gold Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digix Gold Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.