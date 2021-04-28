Diligent Investors LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Diligent Investors LLC lowered its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,416 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB opened at $303.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $293.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.12. The company has a market cap of $864.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.56 and a 52 week high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,668.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total value of $11,528,942.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,569,661 shares of company stock worth $445,089,071 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.30.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.