Diligent Investors LLC Purchases 133 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 21.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth $28,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.81.

In other news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total value of $60,904,034.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,552,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 416,388 shares of company stock worth $144,573,891 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $333.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.55, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $394.56. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.67 and a 52-week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

